Troubled metro Atlanta apartment complex set to be demolished

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Following years of violence and frustration from residents at a troubled apartment complex, metro Atlanta leaders are beginning the demolition process.

Officials say the Camelot Condominiums located at 5655 Old National Hwy. has a troubled history.

The City of South Fulton is set to demolish a building at the Camelot Condominiums. Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs says building 9 is coming down and there are future plans for the complex.

“There are plans all the way up until I believe May, to take down some other buildings as well,” she said.

Police have also been called to the condo complex for multiple murders, shootings, reports of crime and other incidents during the past several years. Six residents were killed at the complex in 2023.

In March 2025, crews responded to a fire that displaced multiple residents.

In 2023, police charged Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association, with theft by taking and theft by conversion.