Man found shot to death inside car at troubled South Fulton complex, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his car.

The shooting happened at the Camelot Condominiums around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed that 39-year-old Wendell Lowe died in the shooting.

Details are limited on what led up to the shooting. The victim’s family told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that Lowe’s stepbrother recently died in a shooting as well.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News have reported over the years about the issues residents have had at the apartment complex.

Corey Reeves, the council person for the district, told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes in June that he is doing things behind the scenes that should have the condominium cleaned up soon.

But some residents told Channel 2 Action News they don’t believe that because the complex is worse than ever.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the condominium, “which has been in disrepair for years, used to be a community filled with airline workers in the early 1990s.” The AJC’s Rosana Hughes adds that now, it has a reputation for “crime and squatters and has been the scene where at least 15 people were killed since 2019.”

Police remained out at the apartment complex Wednesday morning investigating Lowe’s death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Atlanta CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

