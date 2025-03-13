Fire breaks out at South Fulton condominium complex, raising concerns over recurring blazes

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A fire broke out Wednesday night at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway in South Fulton, the latest in a series of blazes at the troubled complex.

Firefighters responded to the call at 5655 Old National Highway and successfully extinguished the flames. While no injuries have been reported, the American Red Cross is assisting multiple families who were forced to flee their homes with only the clothes they were wearing.

Jonathan Lanes, a witness who spoke with Channel 2 Action News, described the alarming scene, saying he saw flames shooting through the roof. A nearby neighbor, visibly shaken, shared their concern: “I can just pray for the people; whoever that was over there, I just pray to God that nobody got hurt.”

This incident adds to the complex’s troubled history. In December, a fire in another building displaced several families. In 2020, a massive fire damaged two dozen units, resulting in a $2 million insurance payout to the homeowners’ association. However, that payout later became the center of a criminal investigation after two board members were accused of embezzling the funds instead of using them to assist victims.

As Wednesday night’s fire spread, neighbors were seen frantically banging on doors to alert residents to evacuate.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the latest fire, but given the history of previous incidents, the community remains on edge. Authorities continue to investigate the situation.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story