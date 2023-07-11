Homicide investigation underway at troubled South Fulton condo complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are currently investigating a homicide at a troubled condominium complex in the City of South Fulton.

Details on the homicide at Camelot Condominiums on Old National Hwy. complex are limited.

They say one person of interest has been detained, but have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Last month, WSB learned that in the last year there have been three murders and 13 assaults reported at the complex.

Corey Reeves, the councilperson for the district, said he is doing things behind the scenes that should have the condominium cleaned up soon.

Residents say they don’t believe it because the complex is worse than ever.

