Crews battle massive fire at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Two people were injured and at least 18 people were forced out of their homes after a fire at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on Friday afternoon.

South Fulton fire officials say building 6 at the Camelot Condominiums located at 5655 Old National Hwy was fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple units responded trying to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters say the fire is out and the fire department is working with the Red Cross to help residents find assistance.

This is not the first time a fire happened at the troubled Camelot Condominiums. In March 2025, crews responded to a fire that displaced multiple residents.

Police have also been called to the condo complex for multiple murders, shootings, reports of crime and other incidents during the past several years.