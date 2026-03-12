Another Georgia lawmaker pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud case

VALDOSTA, GA — A south Georgia state lawmaker has pleaded guilty in a fraud case involving pandemic unemployment assistance programs.

State Rep. Dexter Sharper admitted to making false statements to obtain thousands of dollars in emergency COVID-19 funds meant for Georgians in need.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said his office will continue to pursue anyone who took advantage of pandemic assistance programs.

“We are going to find those people who abused their position of public trust, prosecute them, and hold them accountable for their theft and deception,” Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg also said the public should be able to trust their elected officials.

“People deserve to have confidence in their public officials. They deserve honest services from their representatives whether elected, or appointed, or employed by government agencies,” Hertzberg said.

Sharper resigned Monday March 9, after 13 years representing District 177, which includes Valdosta and much of Lowndes County.