HOA president turns herself in; leaders host forum to discuss solutions for victims

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — City of South Fulton leaders hosted a forum Saturday to discuss the ongoing troubles at the Camelot Condominiums.

“The Forum at Camelot,” which was hosted by District 5′s Kalvin Bennett, invited residents of South Fulton’s District 5 to come to discuss how to reach a solution amidst the recent criminal activity in their community that came to light.

City officials announced on Thursday they have taken out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association.

According to authorities, Ligon and Baldwin are accused of receiving nearly $2 million in insurance money after two dozen units were damaged in a fire in 2020.

Instead of cutting checks to fire victims, police say they kept the money.

Frustrated homeowners are now calling for an entirely new HOA board and said they believe the corruption goes much deeper than just the two board members.

“All I can say is it’s in God’s hands, and I’m sorry they are having to go through it, but they didn’t feel that way when I was suffering,” one victim said.

Ligon and Baldwin are charged with theft by taking and theft by conversion for allegedly keeping money that was supposed to go to people who lost everything in the fires.

So far, only Ligon has turned herself in to the authorities.

“One of the things we’re looking for is additional victims to come forward and help us facilitate the investigation even further,” City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said at a press conference Friday.

Meadows added that the two arrests are just the tip of the iceberg, and more are coming.

The fire is now being investigated as arson.

©2023 Cox Media Group