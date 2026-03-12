Youth baseball coach charged in cold case rape involving teen

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A youth baseball coach in south DeKalb County remains in jail after being arrested in connection with a 2008 rape case.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Elzie Fulks of Lithonia has been denied bond. He faces one count of rape and two counts of aggravated sodomy connected to the attack on a 17-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the teen told police she was walking to a MARTA station in 2008 when a man offered to give her a ride. She said the man instead drove her to a home where she was assaulted before being dropped back off at the station.

The victim reported the crime at the time and a sexual assault kit was collected.

Investigators say DNA from that kit was matched to Fulks late last year. He was arrested earlier this year and is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.