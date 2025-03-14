Fire at problematic South Fulton condo complex sparks concern

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After two recent fires at a problematic condo complex displaced around 50 families, the South Fulton city council is ready to take legal action.

Officials say the Camelot Condominiums located at 5655 Old National Hwy. has a troubled history.

Police have been called to the condo complex for multiple murders, shootings, reports of crime, and incidents during the past several years.

“We do have a number of municipal citations that are in our core especially for code enforcement,” said South Fulton council member Carma-Lithia Gumbs.

Gumbs adds that based off of the “structure and the dilapidated buildings, it could be “condemned.”

In 2023, police charged Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association, with theft by taking and theft by conversion.

Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr. were accused of keeping nearly $2 million in insurance money that was supposed to go to victims who lost everything in fires at the apartment complex.