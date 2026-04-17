Sentencing date set for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A sentencing date has been set for the father of the teenager accused in the Apalachee High School shooting in Barrow County in 2024.

A Barrow County judge has scheduled sentencing for Colin Gray on July 28 and July 29 following his March conviction on 27 charges including second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Colin Gray previously pleaded not guilty to 29 counts, including second degree murder, in connection with allegations that he provided his son, Colt Gray, the AR style weapon used in the school shooting.

He was convicted after an 11 day trial in which jurors found he criminally enabled the September 2024 mass shooting carried out by his son, Colt Gray. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

Prosecutors said Gray purchased and provided his 14 year old son with an AR style rifle that was later used in the attack despite repeated warning signs about the teen’s behavior and mental health.

Evidence presented at trial included testimony that federal agents and local law enforcement visited the family in 2023 after receiving tips about alleged online threats involving school violence.

Prosecutors also said Gray was aware of escalating concerns at home including behavioral issues and school related warnings but did not take steps to secure the firearm or prevent access to it.

During trial, Colin Gray was also asked if he ever saw red flags in his son Colt.

“He wasn’t perfect, nor was I. But, to do something that heinous, like, I don’t know if anybody can ever see that kind of evil,” Gray said. “The Colt I knew, the relationship I had, it was a whole other side of Colt that I didn’t know existed. So, no.”

The September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School left four people dead including two students and two teachers and nine others injured. The attack prompted a large scale law enforcement response across Barrow County and surrounding areas.

The shooting victims included students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo along with teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie according to court records and testimony presented at trial.

Officials say Aspinwall and Irimie, were added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in 2025.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Gray’s actions met Georgia’s second degree murder statute which allows a conviction when a child’s death is caused by criminal negligence involving cruelty to children.

Gray testified in his own defense saying he did not believe his son would carry out a school shooting and that he was trying to maintain a relationship with him during a difficult period at home. His attorneys argued he should not be held responsible for the independent actions of his son.

Jurors rejected that defense and returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

Gray was taken into custody following the verdict.