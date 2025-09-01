City of Winder honors Apalachee school shooting victims ahead of one-year anniversary

WINDER, GA — As the one-year anniversary of the Apalachee High School deadly shooting approaches, the city of Winder is honoring the four people who lost their lives in the mass shooting in September 2024.

The City of Winder posted on its official Facebook page that new flagpole banners have been installed to commemorate the victims. City officials said the banners are located along Broad Street and at Jug Tavern Park.

“The four designs feature the Apalachee High School logo, ‘We Are Barrow Strong,’ ‘Love Will Prevail,’ and ‘Their Light Shines On,’ along with the names of Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall, and Cristina Irimie,” officials said.

The two teachers who were killed, Aspinwall and Irimie, were also added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in June.