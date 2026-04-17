Georgia powering through donor fatigue, raises $300 million-plus in NIL era

ATHENS — Former SEC commissioner Roy Kramer once said “football is the engine that drives the revenue train” when it comes to the collegiate athletic funding model.

But the coal needed to build a competitive engine — contribution dollars — has become more difficult to mine amid collegiate sports’ current landscape.

“There’s donor fatigue, and it’s not just at Georgia, it’s all around,” Greg McGarity, who retired from his post as UGA’s athletic director in 2020 and now serves as the Gator Bowl Sports president, said on Monday.

“There really is donor burnout.”

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