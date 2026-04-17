Four Georgia state troopers fired, accused of improper injury claims tied to pursuits

ATLANTA — Four Georgia state troopers have been fired after an internal investigation into personal injury claims tied to police pursuits, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The department said the issue began in January 2026 which later led to an investigation by its Office of Professional Standards.

Officials said investigators determined the troopers had been involved in seeking settlement money connected to pursuit-related crashes by submitting reports through an attorney.

“The Department’s Office of Professional Standards conducted an internal investigation which revealed that the Troopers had presented a large number of crash and incident reports to an attorney, who sought money for them from available, minimal coverage limits of violators who had initiated pursuits terminated by those Troopers. It was determined that the manner, method, and conduct of these Troopers in making such claims violated the Department’s policy and ethical standards. The Troopers involved were fired for their wrongdoing. The actions of these few individuals do not reflect the core values of professionalism and trust that define our agency. The Georgia Department of Public Safety holds its Troopers and Officers conduct to a high standard. Our integrity defines us as an organization and drives our mission of providing accountability in our public safety efforts.”