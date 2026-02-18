Trial continues for father charged in Apalachee High School shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Testimony continued on the third day of the trial of Colin Gray, the father charged in connection with the Apalachee High School shooting that killed two students and two teachers.

Jurors, drawn from nearby Hall County, heard a timeline of events questioning whether the shooting could have been prevented.

An Apalachee High School assistant principal described a frantic effort after a first-period teacher alerted Deigh Martin that she believed a student had a gun.

“I could tell that she was distressed,” she said.

Martin testified that he searched the counselor’s office, checked surveillance video, and even pulled a student with a similar name, but did not receive a description of the suspect from the teacher. Colin Gray’s attorney, Jimmy Berry, questioned Martin during his testimony.

Berry questioned what time the shooting occurred, and Martin answered, “2:22 p.m.”

“So he had been missing then for 32 minutes, correct,” Berry asked and Martin responded “correct.”

On Tuesday, some Apalachee High School students testified in court about the horrors of being shot during their algebra class.

Colt Gray is accused of shooting 11 people.