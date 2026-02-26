Colin Gray admits son openly talked about school shooters ahead of Apalachee shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A Barrow County jury hears what the accused Apalachee High School shooter’s father told a sheriff’s investigator the day after the assault.

Colin Gray is accused of letting his son have a gun despite knowing the boy could be dangerous.

For two and a half hours, Barrow County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Smith interrogated Colin Gray on September 5, 2024.

“He mentioned Colt suffered from anxiety, depression and mentioned this aggression that he had,” said Smith.

Gray told Smith the teen’s aggression becoming bolder, describing an incident the previous month when the teen pushed his mother to the floor.

“He said that Marcee asked to put the guns up,” Smith testified.

“Did he ever do that?” asked Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith.

“He says that he put them in the closet,” Smith responded.

“And did he ever talk about any sort of locks or anything on his closet?” asked D.A. Smith.

“No, sir. He said there were no locks,” the deputy said.

Eventually, Smith says, Gray admitted Colt was allowed to have the gun in his room.

“Did he admit that Colt talked about school shooters,” Smith was asked and replied, “Yes.

“He said that Colt had a very analytical mind, that he noticed very small details. He talked about him looking into, researching school shooters or different trials that were going on.”

The father, now 55, said he and Colt bonded over guns and hunting and he hoped to get help for the troubled teen.

Earlier testimony reveals Colt had a counseling date set for Sept. 5--the day after the shooting. Gray cried telling Smith, “I’m just trying to do everything to keep my family together.”

Colin Gray with Barrow County Sheriff's Office Investigator Jason Smith on Sept. 5, 2024

He says, “I needed just one more day. I think this would’ve just changed everything.”

On Tuesday, Jenni Gray, the sister of accused Apalachee High School shooter testified.

Colin Gray is facing 29 felony counts connected to the Apalachee High School shooting that left four people dead and several others injured in September of 2024. He is accused of allowing his son access to weapons used in the shooting.

Colt, who was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, faces multiple charges including murder. He is accused of killing four people, including two teachers and two students and injuring several others.

On Monday, testimony jurors listened to Marcee Gray, the mother of the accused Apalachee high school shooter about her son’s behavior and family conflict before the 2024 shooting.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.