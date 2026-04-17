Investigation underway after possible human remains found on Gwinnett County road

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in metro Atlanta are investigating a report of possible human remains found Friday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police said detectives responded to the 3000 block of Sweetwater Road after receiving a report of possible human remains.

Investigators also responded to the scene along with officials from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“At this time, it has not been confirmed whether the remains are human. There are no additional details available,” Gwinnett County police said.

Police added there is currently no indication of a threat to the community.

The area was secured while investigators processed the scene.

Authorities said the investigation remains active.