CFP odds released: Lane Kiffin hypercritical of 9-game SEC schedule

The jury’s out how the SEC’s move from eight to nine league games this season will play out, but there’s enough growing evidence to suggest it is backfiring.

Among SEC teams, only Georgia and Texas have better than 50-50 odds to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field, according to odds released by the FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin -- whose new program has the third-best odds among SEC teams -- shared a scathing take on the fallout from the league’s move to a nine-game conference schedule.

Read more at DawgNation.