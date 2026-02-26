Investigator details digital timeline in trial of father accused in Apalachee shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A Barrow County investigator showed Colin Gray’s jurors a digital timeline from the purchase of a gun for his son to clues about his son’s behavior in the months leading up to the deadly Apalachee shooting.

Colin Gray is accused of giving his son a weapon despite knowing he could be dangerous.

Barrow County District Attorney Investigator Ashley Gilleland testified about the 10 months before the shooting, detailing internet and cell phone data.

Gilleland told jurors that Gray budgeted for and purchased accessories for the gun, including ammunition, sights and lasers.

Investigators also presented text messages between Colin and his son, Colt.

“Colt when it comes to you and if you need something, if I can do it, I will do it,” Ashley read aloud from one of the messages sent by Colin.

Gilleland also testified that Colin expressed concern about his son’s temper, stating, “Colt is relentless and I’m trying not to have him blow up on me.”

The court also heard that the teen took numerous selfies with the weapon and, in April 2024, posed in front of a collage of school shooter photos on his bedroom wall.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.