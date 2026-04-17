Memorial service scheduled for teen killed in Piedmont Park shooting

ATLANTA — A memorial service is scheduled Saturday for the 16-year-old girl killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park in Atlanta earlier this month.

Police said Tianah Robinson was an innocent bystander when she was struck by stray gunfire on April 4.

Her celebration of life service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Authorities said Robinson was not the intended target of the shooting.

Investigators said the case remains unsolved and the shooter has not yet been identified.

Last week, investigators released photos of persons of interest connected to the Piedmont Park shooting. Police also released 911 calls that captured chaos as gunfire rang out across Piedmont Park.

Mayor Andre Dickens recently expressed concern over the violence, saying there are too many guns on the streets, especially in the hands of people who should not have them.

“Our concern is for the whole city, and for the elimination of the root causes of crime for the entire city of Atlanta,” Dickens said earlier this month.