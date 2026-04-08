Atlanta police release photos of persons of interest in deadly Piedmont Park shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released photos of the persons of interest in connection to the shooting that left one teen girl dead and another teen girl injured at Piedmont Park on Saturday.

Police are searching for four people they believe opened fire during the incident.

A 16-year-old girl identified as Tianah Robinson was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured. The current extent of the 15-year-old victims injuries are unknown.

Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler said investigators believe there was a gathering in the park before gunfire broke out.

On Tuesday, Atlanta police also released 911 calls regarding the shooting at Piedmont Park.

“It sounded like he had an automatic weapon or something. It kept going and going,” a 911 caller said. “Somebody out here is hurt. It’s not just one person, it’s multiple people. There were gunshots on the northside of the park and the southside of the park just now.”

Butler said the shooting was not connected to an earlier 404 Day event.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the incident stemmed from an unpermitted gathering that occurred near the far west end of the park,” Atlanta police said.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on the persons of interest in this case to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $15,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also expressed concern earlier this week over gun violence in the city.

“Our concern is for the whole city, and for the elimination of the root causes of crime for the entire city of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “There are too many guns on our streets and in the hands of too many people who should not have them in too many places that they should not be.”