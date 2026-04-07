911 calls released of shooting that left 1 teen dead, 1 teen injured at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released 911 calls from the deadly shooting that happened at Piedmont Park on Saturday.

Police are searching for four people they believe opened fire during the incident.

A 16-year-old girl, Tianah Robinson, was killed and a 15-year-old was injured.

Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler said investigators believe there was a gathering in the park before gunfire broke out.

“It sounded like he had an automatic weapon or something. It kept going and going,” a 911 caller said. “Somebody out here is hurt. It’s not just one person, it’s multiple people. There were gunshots on the northside of the park and the southside of the park just now.”

Butler said the shooting was not connected to an earlier 404 Day event.

Another 911 caller said the gunfire appeared random.

“We were down here for 404 Day and they just started shooting out of nowhere,” the woman said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed concern over gun violence in the city, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information about the suspects.

“Our concern is for the whole city, and for the elimination of the root causes of crime for the entire city of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “There are too many guns on our streets and in the hands of too many people who should not have them in too many places that they should not be.”

According to Atlanta Police Major Peter Malecki, “we do not believe these two victims were involved in any fight or dispute. They were just at the park enjoying the day. We do not believe they were the intended victims.”

Investigators are reviewing security footage and believe four people may have fired weapons in the park Saturday night. Patrols are increasing across the city in the wake of recent gun violence.

On Tuesday, Dickens said city leaders are considering changes to the current curfew for minors, which is currently set at 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Dickens warned that both teens and their parents could face consequences if curfew rules are violated.

“We don’t want to parent for you, it’s your job to parent; and if you break curfew your kid and you will be in trouble,” Dickens said.