Multiple shootings involving teens and children under investigation over Easter weekend in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating several deadly shootings that unfolded over the Easter holiday weekend and the start of spring break, many involving teenagers and young children.

Authorities say the violence includes multiple separate incidents across the city, with victims ranging in age from 3 to 18.

The youngest victim, identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 3-year-old Armani Lyons, was shot and killed at a home on Washington Street. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

In another case, a shooting at Piedmont Park left 16-year-old Tianah Robinson dead and a 15-year-old injured. Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler said investigators believe there was a gathering in the park before gunfire broke out.

“It appears there was a gathering inside the park, and then during that gathering gunfire erupted,” Butler said.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect in that case. Butler also noted the incident was not connected to an earlier 404 Day event.

“We’ve heard things about a gathering, as far as an age group, we’re still trying to determine what exactly that was,” Butler said.

Additional shootings over the weekend left several more teens injured.

An 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting on Northside Drive. In the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, a 15-year-old was injured during what police described as an escalating domestic dispute.

Late Easter Sunday night, four teenagers were shot along the 900 block of Sparks Street in southwest Atlanta. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.

Police have not identified a motive in any of the cases and have not announced any arrests.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said he is deeply troubled by the violence.

“All of our hearts go out to these families. We mourn with you, we pray for you, and we hope that you will find solace and that these deaths will hopefully prompt us to do better as a city, as a county, as a state, and as a nation,” Arrington said.

Arrington also called for more investment in youth to help prevent future violence.

“We’re very saddened to hear about the deaths. We as Fulton County must work with the city of Atlanta and all of our cities to help do what we can to help stop this violence. But frankly, that means investing more in our youth on the front end, than investing more on the criminal justice system on the back end,” Arrington said.

The Atlanta Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at 11am to address public safety concerns following the recent incidents.

In the meantime, Atlanta police continue to investigate each of the shootings.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.