Man accused in metro Atlanta shooting spree, homeless man face federal firearms charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect accused in a shooting spree in the metro Atlanta area is now facing new federal firearms charges, according to prosecutors.

The United States Attorney in Atlanta also charged a homeless man for allegedly purchasing the gun used in the attack.

Police tracked down the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel in Troupe County. Investigators said Damon Marquis Yarns told them he bought a firearm for a Nigerian or British man he knew as “Abdul” or “Obie.”

Officials said the weapon was later recovered at the scene of the killing of Homeland Security employee Lauren Bullis.

Bullis was shot and stabbed while walking her dog, according to investigators.

The 49-year-old homeless victim shot outside Brookhaven’s Cherokee Plaza is still in critical condition, police added.

Federal prosecutors said the new charges are part of an expanding investigation into how the weapon was obtained.

Abel entered a guilty plea in 2025 in Chatham County to sexual battery for inappropriately touching women and was convicted in California on felony assault and vandalism charges in 2024, police officials said.

“Based on the nature of this crime, which I will not go into the detail of, I have no doubt in my mind in my 27 years career that this individual was on his way to commit further acts of violence,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said earlier this week.

Footage from those same cameras helped with a separate shooting investigation at that Kroger in March. In that incident, a 75-year-old man was shot, and 79-year-old Vesselin Tzvetkov was charged.