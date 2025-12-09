Crime And Law

Teen accused in Apalachee High mass shooting due in court for status hearing

By WSB Radio News Staff
Colt Gray Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, sits in the Barrow County courthouse (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) ((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool))
BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County teenager accused in last year’s deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Fifteen-year-old Colt Gray faces 55 charges in the shooting that left two 14-year-old students and two teachers dead, and injured nine others. Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm has set aside two hours for Tuesday’s hearing, which is set for 2:30 p.m.

Status hearings typically allow attorneys to check in on the case ahead of trial. The last time Gray was in court, his previous attorney mentioned the possibility of a non-negotiated plea, which would involve pleading guilty without any agreement on sentencing.

Since then, new lawyers have taken over Gray’s defense, and motions in the case have slowed. The most recent filing submitted this month, requests Gray’s medical records from the day he was jailed.

A trial date has not yet been set for Gray. His father’s trial is scheduled to begin in February.

