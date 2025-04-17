Barrow County father charged in Apalachee High shooting appears in court seeking change of venue

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The father of the teen charged in last September’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, asking a judge to move his trial out of Barrow County. Colin Gray, accused of giving his 14-year-old son access to the AR-15 style rifle used in the massacre, is requesting a change of venue, arguing that pretrial publicity and the tight-knit nature of the community make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial locally.

The motion, filed last month, contends that “community feeling is strongly set against him” due to widespread news coverage, fundraisers, and vigils following the tragic event. Legal experts say Gray’s case is among the rarest of its kind. WSB senior legal analyst Ron Carlson says it’s believed to be only the second instance nationwide in which a parent has been indicted in connection with a school shooting carried out by their child.

“This case will be nationally followed because it is a precedent-setting case on the kind of charges which can be brought against a parent,” Carlson said. “It’s a novel issue here in Georgia, so this will set the stage for how future cases are handled here.”

Colin Gray is facing 29 charges, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and second-degree cruelty to children. His son, Colt Gray, is accused of killing four people and injuring nine others during the Sept. 4, 2024 attack at Apalachee High School. The teen faces 55 counts, including malice murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

Attorneys for both the father and son have filed motions seeking to move their respective trials, though neither side has publicly disclosed preferred locations. Prosecutors are also reportedly considering possible alternatives.

Colin Gray’s hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. today.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story