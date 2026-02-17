Trial continues for father accused of giving son gun used in Apalachee High shooting

WINDER, GA — The trial continues for a Barrow County father accused of giving his teenage son the gun used in a 2024 shooting rampage at Apalachee High School that left four people dead.

Colin Gray is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which killed two students and two teachers. The trial is being held in Winder, where the shooting happened, with jurors from nearby Hall County.

During opening statements, prosecutors allege Gray gave his son Colt access to a gun and ammunition despite warning signs that the teen was troubled. Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith tells jurors Gray is responsible for not helping his son.

“He never takes Colt to see any professional, and the rifle stays in his room,” Smith says.

Prosecutors say Gray was told to keep guns away from his son but bought him one anyway.

Defense attorney Brian Hobbs tells jurors there is no proof Gray knew what his son was planning.

“The law doesn’t allow hindsight to substitute for evidence,” Hobbs says.

Hobbs adds, “A child can be spiraling, and people can try to get that child mental health help, and still something unthinkable can happen.”

He also says Gray could not have known what was in his son’s heart.

Jurors continue to hear details from the day of the shooting. Video from Apalachee High School shows Colt Gray carrying a backpack in front of him, with white posterboard rolled around something sticking out.

Colin Gray (L) and Colt Gray (R) Colin Gray appears in court as surveillance video of son Colt Gray is shown (WSB-TV)

First-period teacher Suzanne Harris testifies the teen asked about safety procedures before the shooting.

“He asked whether or not we had an active shooter drill before,” Harris says.

The shooting came during second period.

Jurors also hear from teacher Katherine Greer, who testifies she was in contact with Colt Gray on the day of the shooting.

“I said ‘he’s got a gun,’ I told the kids to get in the corner,” Greer says.

Jurors listen to 911 calls from students. In one call, a dispatcher asks, “Who is the shooter?” The student responded, “his name is Colt.”

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith testifies about notifying families of the victims. He says it was his hardest moment in 25 years telling two families “their babies were murdered.”

Prosecutors allege Gray ignored warning signs, including claims that his son had been breaking things and cutting himself, and that at 14 the teen built a shrine to a Florida school shooter.

“He had emailed Nikolas Cruz a couple of times, even put money on his commissary,” Hobbs says.

Hobbs says Gray weeps after hearing text messages from his son about fitting in at school.

“You’ll hear Colin respond happily that his son seems to be finding his way,” Hobbs says.

The teen had a counseling appointment scheduled for September 5, the day after the shooting.

Testimony continues Tuesday in Barrow County.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.