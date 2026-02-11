Jury selected for trial of father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

HALL COUNTY, GA — A jury has been selected for the trial of the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter.

The jury for the Colin Gray trial includes eight men and seven women.

Prosecutors said Gray bought his son Colt Gray the gun that was used in the attack. Opening statements in Colin Gray’s trial are set to begin Monday.

Colin Gray previously pleaded not guilty to 29 charges, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 180 years in prison.

Colt Gray is accused of killing four people and injuring seven others in the September shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.