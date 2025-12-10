Crime And Law

Status hearing provides update in Apalachee High shooting case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray appears in court in December 2025
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The case against accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray continues to move forward as legal teams await results from a medical evaluation. Attorneys say that assessment will help determine whether the case heads toward a plea or to trial.

Gray’s new lead attorney told the judge she is reviewing extensive discovery completed by two previous defense lawyers, but emphasized the medical exam is the key factor in what comes next. Results are expected by the end of February, and the judge scheduled an update for March 18.

Gray, now 15, appeared in court with a new look; gone was his shoulder-length bleached-blonde hair, replaced by a shorter dark haircut. He wore khakis, a quarter-zip and glasses, along with handcuffs and shackles, while paying quiet attention during the brief five-minute hearing.

He is accused of shooting 11 people at Apalachee High School, four of whom died.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.

