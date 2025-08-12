Police in metro Atlanta remind drivers to slow down, drive safe in school zones

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With students back in schools across Georgia, authorities in metro Atlanta are issuing a reminder to drive slow and be cautious to help ensure everyone’s safety, especially in school zones.

Gwinnett County police say to remember to slow down, watch for flashing lights in school zones, avoid distracted driving at all times.

Police officials also are reminding pedestrians and students to use marked crosswalks for everyone’s safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department are issuing the same reminder.

“Our Traffic Team is making school zone enforcement a top priority this week and in the coming weeks. Expect to see them in school areas, ensuring everyone follows the rules and drives safely‚” Douglas County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Addy’s Law was put into place to make sure fines are steeper for illegally passing a stopped school bus with lights flashing and arms extended.

“Addy’s Law was put into place to make the fines that much steeper and try to encourage drivers to be that much more careful around school buses,” Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy previously said. “These laws are there to protect our children.”

The law, enacted last year, is named after 8-year-old Adalynn Pierce, who was tragically killed by a driver who passed a stopped school bus. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended. Violators face a minimum $1,000 fine, one of the highest in the nation and the possibility of jail time.

In March, a new regulation was put into place that fines drivers caught speeding near North Springs High School and Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.

Fines are doubled in school zones and repeat offenders could face even more consequences, officials add.