‘Just like football.’ Social media sounds off on latest Georgia victory over Texas

Georgia and Texas haven’t been SEC foes for long, as the Longhorns didn’t join the league until 2024.

But since then, Georgia fans have grown to deeply enjoy when the two schools face off.

Georgia has won all three football contests against Texas, including a 35-10 win in Athens last season.

The two schools met in a different venue on Saturday, as the two sides faced off in the College World Series.

Yet the end result was all the same, as Georgia cruised to a 7-1 victory over the No. 6 Longhorns.

Georgia won due in large part to a dominant outing by starter Joey Volchko, who gave up 4 hits and 1 run across 9 innings. Volchko had a career-high 15 strikeouts to just one walk.

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