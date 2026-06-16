What’s next for Georgia baseball after College World Series loss to Oklahoma

Georgia fell short 4-3 Monday night to Oklahoma, suffering its first loss this postseason and will now move to the loser’s bracket.
Facing elimination, Georgia will now face Texas for the second time this College World Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Oklahoma jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, with Georgia never being able to overcome that deficit. The Bulldogs cut it to one late, but the Sooners were able to cling to the one-run lead to secure the win.
A lot of it has to do with how strong starting pitcher Xander Mercurius was. The freshman right-hander limited the vaunted Georgia offense to three runs in 7 1/3 IP, giving up six hits, three runs, walking two and striking out nine.
Read more at DawgNation.com