What’s next for Georgia baseball after College World Series loss to Oklahoma

Georgia fell short 4-3 Monday night to Oklahoma, suffering its first loss this postseason and will now move to the loser’s bracket.

​Facing elimination, Georgia will now face Texas for the second time this College World Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

​Oklahoma jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, with Georgia never being able to overcome that deficit. The Bulldogs cut it to one late, but the Sooners were able to cling to the one-run lead to secure the win.

​A lot of it has to do with how strong starting pitcher Xander Mercurius was. The freshman right-hander limited the vaunted Georgia offense to three runs in 7 1/3 IP, giving up six hits, three runs, walking two and striking out nine.

Read more at DawgNation.com