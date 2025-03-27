No more warnings: If you speed near two high schools in Sandy Springs, you will now be fined

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police will no longer give you just a warning if you speed through two high school zones.

Beginning today, citations and fines will be issued to drivers who speed in school safety zones near North Springs High School and Riverwood International Charter School.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour during school hours. That’s including the hour before and after official school hours in the zone.

Now, fines are $75 for the first offense and then $125 for any additional violations.

However, Police SGT. Leon Millholland says there a possibility this may not last long.

A bill moving through the legislature could cut short the process, as school cameras to catch speeders could be made illegal in Georgia.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.