Kirby Smart raises injury, roster concerns that come with 9-game SEC schedule

The SEC shared further details about its conference slate on Wednesday by announcing more game windows for the upcoming season.

Georgia did learn that its game against Florida will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kick, but most of its game times were given the flex designation.

There’s still a lot of unknowns with Georgia’s schedule to this point, and not just from a game time perspective.

With the SEC moving to a ninth conference game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is interested in the unintended consequences that come from the schedule change.

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