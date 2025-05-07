Woman accused of killing girl after driving through bus stop appears in Henry Co. court

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The woman accused in the the killing of an eight-year-old girl in Henry County in 2024 briefly appeared in a Henry County courtroom on Wednesday.

The grieving family of Adalynn Pierce sat in court with the woman charged with the girl’s vehicular homicide.

Pierce was hit and killed while trying to get on to her bus in February of 2024 in Henry County.

Kaylee Andre is accused of illegally driving past the school bus stop sign and fatally hitting Pierce, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Andre was charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus, and failure to exercise due care.

The bus’s stop sign was out and the red lights were flashing when Andre passed the bus and hit Addy while she was crossing the street, according to GSP.

Lawyers informed the judge that Andre is expected to enter a non-negotiated plea later this month. This would mean Andre will plead guilty to some or all charges, and her sentencing will be determined by the judge.

The death of Adalynn Pierce inspired her family to push for a new law which would increase penalties for drivers who speed past school bus stop signs and to make bus stops safer.

Months after Pierce’s death, lawmakers voted on the bill called Addy’s Law.

The new law increases the fine for passing a stopped school bus to $1,000. Gov. Brian Kemp signed Addie’s Law which took effect on July 1, 2024.

Drivers can also face up to a year in jail for illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Addy’s Law encourages school districts to consider bus routes where children don’t have to cross the street to get on a bus on roads with speed limits of 40 miles per hour or more.