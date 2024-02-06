Family petitions for new law after 8-year-old girl hit, killed getting on the bus

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an 8-year-old girl who was hit and killed while crossing the street to go to the school bus is now pushing for a new state law to prevent it from happening again.

On Monday, February 1st in Henry County, Adalyn Pierce was killed when a driver ignored a bus stop sign, kept driving and hit the child, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, is now facing charges of homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus, and failure to exercise due care. The bus’s stop sign was out when Andre passed the bus and hit Addy while she was crossing the street, according to GSP.

“The school bus should make a turn around for every driveway, making it where no child should have to cross the street while getting on the school bus. Though this cannot bring Addy back, this can save lives so no other family shall go through this again,” family friends wrote on Change.org.

So far, the petition has racked up nearly 5,000 signatures.