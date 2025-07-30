Metro Atlanta police to enforce Addy’s Law as students return to school

ATLANTA — As students across metro Atlanta begin to return to school, law enforcement is reminding drivers to take school bus safety seriously or face steep consequences under Addy’s Law.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy says officers will be out enforcing the law, which makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended. Violators face a minimum $1,000 fine, one of the highest in the nation and the possibility of jail time.

“Addy’s Law was put into place to make the fines that much steeper and try to encourage drivers to be that much more careful around school buses,” McPhilamy said. “These laws are there to protect our children.”

The law, enacted last year, is named after 8-year-old Adalynn Pierce, who was tragically killed by a driver who passed a stopped school bus.

Repeat offenders could face even more consequences. “Addy’s Law also adds in another force multiplier in that if you are found to have violated the law on multiple occasions, your insurance carrier will be notified,” McPhilamy added.

With schools back in session this week and next, police departments across the region are urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and always stop for school buses.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story