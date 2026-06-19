Federal government scraps plans for proposed ICE detention center in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — Plans for a proposed immigration detention facility in Social Circle have been withdrawn after months of community opposition and legal challenges.

The Department of Homeland Security has scrapped plans for the facility that had been proposed at a warehouse property in Social Circle.

The decision comes after city leaders repeatedly raised concerns about the impact the detention center would have on local infrastructure and after the city filed a federal lawsuit against the federal government over the proposal.

Local officials argued the small city would not be able to support a facility expected to house up to 10,000 detainees.

City leaders said the warehouse property is now expected to be sold.

Last month, the City of Social Circle filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and several federal officials after months of debate over now canceled detention center.

The lawsuit followed growing frustration among city officials and residents, who said they lacked information about how the facility would operate and what demands it would place on local resources.

Earlier this year, Social Circle officials locked the water meter at the warehouse site, citing concerns over utility usage and what they described as a lack of transparency from federal officials if the detention center became operational.

The move received support from city council members and other local leaders.

City officials had previously warned that a detention center of that size could strain Social Circle’s infrastructure beyond capacity, threatening the city’s water supply and increasing the risk of sewage overflows.

Community opposition also intensified in recent months as residents attended public meetings seeking answers about the proposal and raising concerns over how a detention center would affect the area’s growth, services and quality of life.

Local and state leaders had weighed in publicly as debate over the project continued.

Federal officials have not said what is expected to come next for the site.