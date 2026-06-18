Special Georgia season comes to an end against Oklahoma in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. – When the final out was made, Georgia players remained at the railing of their third-base dugout. Leaning against the green padding, they watched Oklahoma players celebrate what they had come here for: a chance to play for the national championship.

After a few moments, they clustered together in the middle of the dugout for a final message from coach Wes Johnson.

The brief huddle ended. Players exchanged hugs and headed back to the locker room.

And a season that will be remembered for a long time by Georgia baseball fans was over.

The Bulldogs’ joyride reached its final destination Wednesday night. Their second national championship will have to wait at least another year.

A historic season with ample accomplishments to celebrate concluded with disappointment, as the Bulldogs were eliminated by the Sooners 11-4 in the championship round of their double-elimination bracket at the College World Series.

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