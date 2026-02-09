Metro Atlanta city says ICE now owns warehouse, detention facility could open by April

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — The City of Social Circle says federal immigration officials now own a warehouse on East Hightower Trail near Social Circle Parkway that could be used as an immigration detention facility.

City officials said they were not asked about the purchase and were not able to provide input on the deal or its impact on the city.

The city posted on social media Sunday that based on multiple sources, the warehouse on East Hightower Trail has been sold and is now owned by ICE. The post also said the new owner of the warehouse is the U.S. government.

City officials said they were informed this past Wednesday during a call with Congressman Mike Collins that the warehouse was in escrow and moving toward a final purchase. Officials said they were told ICE plans to use the site as an immigration detention facility that could open by April.

City officials said they have not been informed about the effects the planned 10,000-person center would have on the community. Officials said they will continue to monitor developments and will share confirmed information with the public as it becomes available.

Some city leaders oppose the facility, saying it would put a strain on infrastructure and the police force. Other concerns include a potential influx of workers and others to the small town.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.