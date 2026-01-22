Social Circle residents seek answers amid rumors of ICE detention facility

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — Residents in Social Circle say they are still searching for answers weeks after reports surfaced about a rumored ICE detention facility planned for the small town in Walton County.

Gareth Fenley with the grassroots group Indivisible Boldly Blue says details surrounding the proposed project remain scarce and secretive. Fenley says the uncertainty has prompted residents across the political spectrum to unite in opposition.

“It’s remarkable because most of the community in this particular area is very conservative, Republican, voted for Trump, and in many cases they actually support the idea of deportation efforts,” Fenley said.

Fenley says the group believes they know which warehouse in Walton County is being targeted for the project, but says efforts to get information have stalled.

“They have signed a non-disclosure agreement with a prospective tenant, so we can’t get any information out of them, the federal government isn’t telling us anything,” she said.

According to Fenley, concerns vary among residents. Some are worried about the potential use of public resources, while others are focused on possible human rights violations connected to an ICE detention facility.

Fenley says recent community meetings show frustration on both sides of the immigration debate. “And those who actually support ICE are saying we totally disagree with the way this is being done,” she said.

She also raised concerns about the proposed location. “There’s just complete opposition to fighting this detention center in that vacant warehouse that’s right near an elementary school, with no water or sewer capacity to handle it,” Fenley said.

As rumors continue to swirl about a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Social Circle, residents say they are still waiting for clear answers from those involved in the project.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.