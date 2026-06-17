College

Georgia baseball beats Texas again, stays alive in College World Series

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgia's game against Columbia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

OMAHA, Neb. – With nothing but the season at stake, Georgia won in a fashion most unbecoming a team that leads Division I in home runs.

In an elimination game at the College World Series, whatever it takes.

In a loser’s bracket game Tuesday night, the Bulldogs scraped out a 2-0 win over Texas to keep their season alive for at least one more day.

They’ll face Oklahoma 7 p.m. ET Wednesday night for the Bracket 2 championship. To make the CWS finals and have a chance at its first national championship since 1990, Georgia will need to win Wednesday and again Thursday in a winner-take-all game.

Read more at DawgNation.com



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