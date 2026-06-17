Georgia baseball beats Texas again, stays alive in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. – With nothing but the season at stake, Georgia won in a fashion most unbecoming a team that leads Division I in home runs.

In an elimination game at the College World Series, whatever it takes.

In a loser’s bracket game Tuesday night, the Bulldogs scraped out a 2-0 win over Texas to keep their season alive for at least one more day.

They’ll face Oklahoma 7 p.m. ET Wednesday night for the Bracket 2 championship. To make the CWS finals and have a chance at its first national championship since 1990, Georgia will need to win Wednesday and again Thursday in a winner-take-all game.

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