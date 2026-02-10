Georgia leaders respond after ICE moves forward with Social Circle detention facility plans

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — Georgia leaders are weighing in after the city of Social Circle confirmed ICE has purchased a large warehouse expected to be used as an immigration detention facility.

The city has pushed back for months over the possible ICE facility. Leaders in Social Circle have said the town cannot support a large detention facility, and those concerns have reached federal leaders.

Congressman Mike Collins, who represents the area, said he supports ICE but has heard concerns from local residents.

“We’re working with DHS, we’ve been talking with them, they need to make sure that they take care of all of the concerns to the local people there,” Collins said.

Collins said his office is coordinating conversations between city leaders and the Department of Homeland Security.

“As long as DHS comes in there sits down and says this is what we found, this how we’re going to operate this, and takes care of any of the concerns for the local officials there to make sure that they don’t impact them negatively, then they’ll be able to operate that facility,” Collins said.

Collins said he supports immigration enforcement efforts.

“I fully support ICE 100%. We need to get these illegal aliens out of our country and make sure that we process them and move them on,” Collins said.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is calling on the agency to fully abandon plans for the facility because of community concerns.

WSB Radio has reached out to ICE for comment on the facility but have not heard back.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.