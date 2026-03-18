Social Circle backs city manager after move to block water access to ICE facility

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA — The Social Circle City Council is backing its city manager after his decision to push back on plans to build an ICE detention facility within city limits.

The manager has locked a water meter connected to the proposed facility, which is expected to hold up to 10,000 detainees.

Councilman Tyson Jackson says the move is not political.

“We’re looking out for the citizens of Social Circle right now to make sure we have enough water for them,” Jackson said.

Jackson says the lock will remain in place until the federal government shows how the facility will avoid exceeding water and sewer capacity.

“We understand the reason why the water is off; it’s not because of a political stunt, it’s just the fact of the matter that we don’t have enough water,” Jackson said.

ICE plans to turn a warehouse on Hightower Trail into the detention center later this year.