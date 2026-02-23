Mother of accused Apalachee High School shooter to testify in trial of father

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The second full week of testimony begins Monday in the Barrow County trial of the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter.

Marcee Gray, the mother of the accused teen and wife of defendant Colin Gray, is expected to take the stand. She is not expected to be a brief witness and could be questioned by the state for a couple of hours. The defense is also expected to spend significant time cross-examining her.

Barrow County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Brooks told the judge Friday that Marcee Gray was late to court, leading the judge to send the jury home early. Marcee Gray said, “I will be driving myself on Monday, so other family members won’t be involved.”

Colin Gray is charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he had primary custody and was responsible for addressing his son’s “spiraling mental health.”

They argue he ignored warning signs and allegedly gave his son access to the gun used in the 2024 shooting that left four people dead and nine injured.

Prosecutors say the father was in a prime position to see what his son’s mental health was like when he bought him a gun. They say the boy’s “meltdowns and red flags” should have been obvious.

The defense argues that Marcee Gray had troubling information about the teen’s behavior that she never shared with her husband, including that the teen sent money to a convicted Florida school shooter and lied to his father about it to get the cash.

Jurors have already heard testimony about what was described as a tumultuous home life and the teen’s anger over his mother’s addictions.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.