Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting getting new lawyer

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Colt Gray, the teen accused of shooting a killing four people at Apalachee High School in Barrow County is getting a new lawyer.

According to court documents, Public Defender LaToya Williams has filed the paperwork to take over the case. Williams replaces Alfonso Kraft, Jr., who had been representing Gray since last year.

The now 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including multiple counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting last September 4 and nine others were injured.

There is no word on why Gray changed legal counsel.

No trial date has been set for the teen, but his father’s trial is set for September.