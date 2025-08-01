Local

Colin Gray, father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter, appears in court

By WSB Radio News Staff
Colin Gray appears in court July 23, 2025 A judge ruled on July 23 to move the September trial for Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee school shooting suspect.
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter is in court Friday morning.

A motions hearing is underway for 54-year-old Colin Gray. He’s accused of giving his son Colt Gray, the gun used in the deadly attack that left two students and two teachers dead.

Right now, one of the detectives is on the stand.

Last month, his trial date was postponed over scheduling issues with his defense team.

Colin Gray faces a number of charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, 19 counts of second-degree cruelty to children and four counts of reckless conduct.

Gray has pleaded not guilty.

