Sister of accused Apalachee high school shooter testifies on Day 7 of Colin Gray trial

BARROW COUNTY, GA — On Tuesday, during the seventh day of the trial of Colin Gray, the sister of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter took the stand in Barrow County, Georgia.

Jenni Gray, who is 14 years old, testified about her concerns about her brother Colt on the day of the shooting.

“Do you remember telling the interviewer when she asked you about the shooting or you could kind of see it coming,” Gray was asked by Attorney Brian Hobbs. “Yes, sir,” she replied. “You told her that you could see it coming because when you left on the bus, you saw the open bookbag, you saw the poster board sticking out about two feet out of it, he had a weird attitude that morning,” Gray was asked, and she responded “Yes, sir” three more times.

Colin Gray is facing 29 felony counts connected to the Apalachee High School shooting that left four people dead and several others injured in September of 2024.

Jenni Gray testifies their father’s concern for her big brother was why Colt Gray wasn’t often in school.

“Kind of hesitating to enroll him in that because of his mental issues,” she said.

On the morning of the shooting, Jenni texted her father to let him know her school was in lockdown because of something happening next door. He texted her back, asking if she talked to her brother. She replied no and later said, “but I think we’re thinking the same thing.”

Text exchange between Jenni and Colin Gray

“I knew pretty well that Colt was the one that was doing it and I knew pretty well that my dad knew too,” she added.

Jenni says he told her to cover for him if investigators asked whether he knew of the boy’s troubles. The defense was surprised at her saying that because she didn’t say it the past.

“Staying in your current situation, that’s all a lot easier if your dad is convicted at trial, isn’t it,?” Hobbs asked. “Yes, sir,” she replied.

On Monday, testimony continued as jurors listened to Marcee Gray, the mother of the accused Apalachee high school shooter about her son’s behavior and family conflict before the 2024 shooting.

Colt, who was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, faces multiple charges including murder.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.