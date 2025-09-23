Emotional testimony continues during murder trial of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — It was an emotional day in court on Tuesday in Julian Conley’s trial, tied to the July 4, 2020 killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

Photos of Turner’s body moved her mother, Charmaine Turner, and her accused killer Conley, to tears. Some jurors were also teary-eyed. Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karen E. Sullivan detailed Turner’s autopsy, showing her back and a large gunshot wound on the right side of her upper back.

The defense contends that the right to left, back to front, upward trajectory of the bullet indicates Conley, who was seen on the driver’s side of the Jeep, was not Secoriea’s killer.

The State noted that most of the eight bullet defects on Charmaine Turner’s green Jeep were on the driver’s side, with two entering the rear. Secoriea Turner was sitting behind Omar Ivery, the driver.

On Monday, Conley’s defense team clashed with prosecutors over testimony from Atlanta Police Detective Jarion Shephard, who repeatedly identified Conley while narrating security the video of the fatal shooting.

The defense objected to the name-checking as prejudicial and asked for a mistrial, which was denied by the judge. Conley’s attorneys argue that the detective ignored other possible suspects and insist it is up to the jury to determine the shooter’s identity.

The jury also heard Tuesday from GBI firearms analyst Sarah Van Holm, who tested the shell casings collected from the University Avenue scene. Van Holm tested seven .556 bullets and one .223 projectile. She found all of the .556 bullets came from one gun, but could not determine whether the eighth bullet was fired from the same weapon.

Prosecutors reiterated that the bullet pulled from Secoriea’s body was a .556.

The prosecution may be resting its case Wednesday before the defense takes over.

