After clinching SEC championship, Georgia completes sweep of LSU

ATHENS, Ga. — A day after clinching the SEC regular season title, the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the LSU Tigers, 12-1, in seven innings to complete the series sweep on Sunday at Foley Field.

Fast Facts

Right-Handed Pitcher Caden Aoki (8-0) started for the SEC champion Bulldogs with a five-inning outing, allowing one run off four hits and striking out seven. Bryce Calloway made his season debut on the mound in sixth inning. He retired the side in order and tallied two strikeouts. LSU’s Casan Evans (2-3) received the loss for the Tigers. Freshman Joe Nottingham took care of the final inning for the Bulldogs in the run-rule win over the Tigers.

Brennan Hudson put the Bulldogs on the board in the bottom of the second, with a. groundout to score Rylan Lujo. An infield single from Ryan Black brought home Kenny Ishikawa, and Daniel Jackson brought home Jordy Oriach with a base hit to center for the third run of the inning.

LSU scored their lone run in the top of the third on a base hit to center by Omar Serna Jr.

In the bottom of the fourth, Daniel Jackson tallied his 25th homer of the season, a two-run shot. Later in the inning, a Rylan Lujo single brought home Michael O’Shaughnessy.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Lujo knocked a grand slam to left, the Bulldogs’ eighth of the season.

Freshman Cole Johnson doubled to right center to bring home Ryan Wynn from first with two outs in the sixth.

Sunday’s win marks the first time in program history that Georgia has swept LSU.

Key Quotes

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach

Wes Johnson

On Bryce Callaway’s returning to pitch…We have been penning him. Everybody knows about his surgery in December and putting him back. We have been penning for probably two and a half weeks. We had him built up for one inning. I didn’t want his pitch count to go over about 25. We know what he can do on the mound when he’s healthy, and we’re getting there. That fastball is different, it is heavy. The slider was good. He came in, got some outs, didn’t give up a run, so good.

Going into today…“We’ll celebrate tonight, but the job’s not finished. Just because we won the SEC regular season does not mean we stop doing what we are doing. The chance to talk about just kind of coming out after you did that and really keeping your focus.”

Caden Aoki

| Sr. | RHP

On the mindset reset overnight…“It just shows what the team’s all about. We enjoyed it on the field yesterday, but we got back in the clubhouse and then we had work to do today. So just coming out here and doing our thing is the biggest thing.”

Up Next

No. 5 Georgia (40-11, 20-6 SEC) will travel to take on No. 6 Auburn in the final SEC series of the regular season, beginning Thursday, May 14. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be available on the SEC Network and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.