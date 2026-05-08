Harrison’s career night lifts Georgia to win over top-ranked Oklahoma in SEC Softball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Freshman Presley Harrison’s career-high 10 strikeouts and 10 unanswered runs powered No. 13 (9-seed) Georgia to a 10-5 win over the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament. Georgia moves to 38-17 on the year, and the Sooners slide to 48-8.

SOFTBALL | vs. No. 1 (1-seed) Oklahoma | W, 10-5

Fast Facts:

LHP Randi Roelling made the start in the circle before RHP Presley Harrison entered to pitch with one away in the bottom of the first. She finished the game with a career-high seven strikeouts, 6.2 innings pitched, no walks and one earned run in her fourth win of the season.

The Sooners opened the scoring plating four in the bottom of the first frame. Oklahoma added a solo shot in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

The Bulldog offense came alive in the fourth inning blasting three home runs – two solo shots from senior Jaydyn Goodwin and freshman Gabi Novickas and a three-run shot by junior Emily Digby marking her second consecutive game with a three-run home run.

Georgia continued its scoring prowess plating three more runs in the sixth off RBI hits from Keirstin Roose and Goodwin. Marisa Miller and Digby added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. All told, after falling behind by five runs, the Bulldogs rattled off 10 unanswered runs.

The five-run comeback tied the largest comeback win in SEC Softball Tournament history.

Bailey Lindemuth, Miller and Goodwin all mustered two hits in the win.

This marks Georgia’s first win over the No. 1-ranked team since defeating the Sooners in Athens during the 2021 season.

Georgia moves to 5-7 all-time against Oklahoma.

Key Quotes:

Georgia Head Coach Tony Baldwin

On the win…

“Exciting game and just really proud of the way that we responded to what we’ll call not our best start. I really thought that we answered back. We talked early about, this being like a prize fight, and Oklahoma is so good at bullying you into the corner. I mean that in the most flattering way, but they just are really good at the ‘bum-rush,’ and then they get you on the heels. They’re so darn good offensively that when you get there, sometimes it’s just hard to get them off of you. I thought we did a really good job of kind of bobbing and weaving, we’ll say there. Then, ultimately, got the fight back in the middle of the ring. That’s where we were able to get some punches off ourselves. At the end of the day, Oklahoma’s Oklahoma because how good they are and how they go at you. I really just thought that we answered the bell, and we fought really hard and put together good at-bats. Again, we talk a lot about the game is an erosion. You’re just trying to wear them down to get to the place where you get good pitches to hit or they make some mistakes. Obviously, these two [Emily Digby and Keirstin Roose] had a big part in it, but Presley Harrison was a star of the show tonight and just could not be more proud of a South Georgia girl that grew up wanting to be a ‘Dawg’ and going out there and do it in this stage is as good as it gets.”

#22 Emily Digby | Jr. | INF

On the Bulldog comeback…

“We just told ourselves that we have nothing else to lose. Give them, give Oklahoma our best fight. At the end of the day, if we do that, there’s no complaints. That whole inning, everybody passing the bat, doing what they do, the dugout was amazing. That whole inning just sparked a momentum boost for us, and it was really big.”

#42 Keirstin Roose | Gr. | INF

On her emotions after the win…

“I feel like the ‘Dawgs’ are getting hot at the right time. It’s really fun to play right now. I think we’re all just so grateful to be here. We take a lot of perspective moments and just try to take it all in because as little girls, this is where we wanted to be. Coach Tony reminds us of that all the time. You want it to be in the spot that you’re in right now, so enjoy it and fight really hard while you do it.”

Up Next:

No. 13 Georgia (9-seed) will take on No. 6 (4-seed) Texas in the semifinals Friday at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.